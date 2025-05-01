What is conformity as defined in sociology? Conformity is changing one's behaviors, attitudes, or beliefs to more closely match those of a group.

What did Solomon Asch's line experiment demonstrate about conformity? Asch's experiment showed that 37% of participants conformed to an obviously incorrect group answer, and 75% conformed at least once.

How accurate were participants in Asch's experiment when alone? Participants were 99% accurate when performing the task alone, indicating errors in the group setting were due to conformity.

What is groupthink and who coined the term? Groupthink is when a group prioritizes agreement and harmony over critical thinking, and the term was coined by Irving Janus.

List two historical examples commonly associated with groupthink. The US failure to prevent the attack on Pearl Harbor and the Bush administration's decision to invade Iraq are commonly cited examples.

What are some features of groupthink? Features include overconfidence, pressure to conform, self-censorship, collective rationalization, and an illusion of unanimity.