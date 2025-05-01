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What is conformity as defined in sociology? Conformity is changing one's behaviors, attitudes, or beliefs to more closely match those of a group. What did Solomon Asch's line experiment demonstrate about conformity? Asch's experiment showed that 37% of participants conformed to an obviously incorrect group answer, and 75% conformed at least once. How accurate were participants in Asch's experiment when alone? Participants were 99% accurate when performing the task alone, indicating errors in the group setting were due to conformity. What is groupthink and who coined the term? Groupthink is when a group prioritizes agreement and harmony over critical thinking, and the term was coined by Irving Janus. List two historical examples commonly associated with groupthink. The US failure to prevent the attack on Pearl Harbor and the Bush administration's decision to invade Iraq are commonly cited examples. What are some features of groupthink? Features include overconfidence, pressure to conform, self-censorship, collective rationalization, and an illusion of unanimity. How can groupthink be avoided? Groupthink can be avoided when leaders encourage dissenting opinions, alternate solutions, and rely on high-quality evidence. What is obedience in the context of social psychology? Obedience is a change in behavior to comply with the demands of an authority figure. What did Stanley Milgram's experiments reveal about obedience? Milgram found that 62% of participants were willing to administer the highest level of shocks when instructed by an authority figure. How did Milgram ensure his participants were not unusually aggressive? Milgram advertised his study as a learning and memory experiment, recruiting average individuals rather than particularly aggressive ones. What is the bystander effect? The bystander effect is when the presence of more people reduces the likelihood that any individual will help someone in need. What psychological concept explains the bystander effect? Diffusion of responsibility explains the bystander effect, as individuals feel less responsible to act when others are present. Does the bystander effect always occur in emergencies? No, it is less likely in clear emergencies or when someone present has the knowledge or ability to help. What was the original story that inspired research on the bystander effect? The murder of Kitty Genovese in 1964, where it was falsely reported that 38 bystanders did nothing, inspired research on the bystander effect. Why is understanding group dynamics important in sociology? Understanding group dynamics is critical because social influence, authority, and group processes shape social behavior and decision-making.
The Effect of Groups quiz
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