Conformity refers to the process of changing one's behaviors, attitudes, or beliefs to align more closely with those of a group. This psychological phenomenon was famously explored through a series of experiments conducted by Solomon Asch in the 1950s and 1960s. In one of Asch's classic studies, participants were placed in a group setting with seven confederates—individuals who were in on the experiment but appeared to be fellow participants. The group was tasked with a simple perceptual judgment: matching the length of a target line to one of three comparison lines labeled a, b, and c. Although the task was straightforward and objectively easy, the confederates deliberately gave incorrect answers to observe whether the real participant would conform to the group's wrong consensus.

The results revealed that participants conformed to the incorrect group response approximately 37% of the time. Moreover, 75% of participants conformed at least once during the trials, demonstrating a strong tendency to align with group opinion even when it was clearly incorrect. This conformity occurred despite the fact that the participants were strangers with no ongoing social relationship, highlighting the powerful influence of group pressure on individual decision-making. To ensure that errors were not due to task difficulty, Asch also tested participants individually, finding a 99% accuracy rate when no group influence was present. This confirmed that conformity was a deliberate choice rather than a mistake.

Asch's experiments underscore the significant impact of social influence on human behavior, illustrating how individuals may prioritize group acceptance over personal accuracy. This insight is crucial for understanding social dynamics in various contexts, from everyday interactions to organizational behavior. The study also emphasizes the importance of recognizing conformity pressures, especially in groups where social stakes and relationships are more meaningful, as these factors can further amplify the tendency to conform.