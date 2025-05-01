Functionalist Perspective A macro-level approach viewing deviance as a normal, necessary part of society that reinforces norms and can promote change.

Social Cohesion A sense of unity and belonging among members of a society, often strengthened by shared views on deviance.

Strain Theory A framework explaining deviance as a response to pressure from societal goals and limited access to legitimate means.

Conventional Goals Culturally valued objectives, such as wealth or success, that society encourages individuals to pursue.

Conventional Means Socially approved methods for achieving culturally valued objectives, like education or employment.

Social Disorganization Theory A theory linking deviance to weak social ties and lack of social control within communities, especially in disadvantaged areas.