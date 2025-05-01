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Functionalist Perspective A macro-level approach viewing deviance as a normal, necessary part of society that reinforces norms and can promote change. Social Cohesion A sense of unity and belonging among members of a society, often strengthened by shared views on deviance. Strain Theory A framework explaining deviance as a response to pressure from societal goals and limited access to legitimate means. Conventional Goals Culturally valued objectives, such as wealth or success, that society encourages individuals to pursue. Conventional Means Socially approved methods for achieving culturally valued objectives, like education or employment. Social Disorganization Theory A theory linking deviance to weak social ties and lack of social control within communities, especially in disadvantaged areas. Conflict Perspective A macro-level approach emphasizing how power inequalities shape definitions of deviance and enforcement of laws. White Collar Crime Illicit acts committed in business or professional settings, often punished less harshly than street crimes. Organized Crime Networks that supply illegal goods or services, such as the mob, often involving complex hierarchies. Symbolic Interactionist Perspective A micro-level approach focusing on how deviance emerges through social interactions and learned behaviors. Differential Association Theory A theory stating that deviant behavior is learned through interactions with others who endorse such actions. Labeling Theory A framework highlighting how being labeled as deviant can shape self-identity and increase future deviant acts. Stigma A powerful negative label that alters self-image and social identity, often resulting from serious deviant acts. Master Status A dominant identity that overshadows other roles, often formed when deviant labels become central to self-concept. Social Bond Theory A theory proposing that strong attachments, commitments, involvement, and beliefs reduce the likelihood of deviance.
Theoretical Perspectives on Deviance definitions
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