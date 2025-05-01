What is the main idea of the functionalist perspective on deviance? The functionalist perspective sees deviance as a normal and necessary part of society that clarifies social boundaries and promotes social cohesion or change.

According to Durkheim, what are the four functions of deviance? Durkheim's four functions are affirming societal values, defining social boundaries, increasing social cohesion, and promoting social change if society agrees with the deviance.

How does society's agreement or disagreement with deviance affect its functions, according to Durkheim? If society disagrees, deviance reinforces norms and cohesion; if society agrees, deviance can lead to informal or formal social change.

What is Merton's strain theory of deviance? Strain theory posits that deviance occurs when individuals lack access to conventional means to achieve societal goals, leading to various responses like conformity, innovation, ritualism, retreatism, or rebellion.

What is the difference between innovation and ritualism in Merton's strain theory? Innovation involves accepting societal goals but rejecting conventional means, while ritualism involves rejecting the goals but continuing to follow the means.

How does retreatism differ from rebellion in Merton's strain theory? Retreatism is rejecting both societal goals and means without creating new ones, while rebellion involves creating new, unconventional goals and means.