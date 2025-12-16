Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Sociology46m
- 2. Research Methods in Sociology43m
- 3. Culture22m
- 4. Society and Social Interaction20m
- 5. Socialization and the Life Course46m
- 6. Groups and Organizations35m
- 7. Media and Technology15m
- 8. Deviance, Crime, and Social Control43m
- 9. Social Stratification in the U.S.40m
- 10. Global Inequality8m
- 13. Relationships, Marriage, and Family Coming soon
- 14. Education25m
- 15. Religion19m
- 16. Government and Politics Coming soon
- 17. Work and Economy Coming soon
- 18. Health and Medicine Coming soon
- 19. Urbanization, Population, and Environment Coming soon
- 20. Social Movements and Social Change Coming soon
8. Deviance, Crime, and Social Control
Theoretical Perspectives on Deviance
8. Deviance, Crime, and Social Control
Theoretical Perspectives on Deviance : Videos & Practice Problems
1
concept
Introduction of Theoretical Perspective on Deviance
3m
Play a video:
2
concept
Functionalist Perspective - Durkheim
2m
Play a video:
3
example
Theoretical Perspectives on Deviance Example 1
1m
Play a video:
4
Problem
According to Durkheim, deviance is the violation of (the) __________?
A
Law.
B
Morals.
C
Rituals.
D
Collective consciousness.
5
concept
Functionalist Perspective - Strain Theory
4m
Play a video:
6
example
Theoretical Perspectives on Deviance Example 2
2m
Play a video:
7
Problem
Which of the following most accurately describes deviance according to strain theory?
A
Deviance is necessary for social cohesion.
B
Deviance is the result of unemployment and poverty, which are natural parts of all societies.
C
Deviance is an unnatural part of society that arises from the unequal distribution of resources between business owners and workers.
D
Deviance may arise when someone has insufficient means to meet goals.
8
concept
Functionalist Perspective - Social Disorganization Theory
2m
Play a video:
9
example
Theoretical Perspectives on Deviance Example 3
1m
Play a video:
10
concept
Conflict Perspective
2m
Play a video:
11
example
Theoretical Perspectives on Deviance Example 4
1m
Play a video:
12
Problem
True or False: if false, choose the answer that best corrects the statement.
The conflict perspective views deviance as a normal part of society that helps it function.
A
True.
B
False, conflict perspective views deviance as individual shortcomings.
C
False, conflict perspective views deviance as the result of biology.
D
False, conflict perspective views deviance as the result of social inequality.
13
concept
Symbolic Interactionist Perspective - Differential Association and Labeling Theory
4m
Play a video:
14
example
Theoretical Perspectives on Deviance Example 5
2m
Play a video:
15
Problem
Differential Association Theory states that deviance is....
A
Learned through social interactions.
B
The result of being labeled as deviant.
C
The result of weak social bonds.
D
Often the result of inequality.
16
concept
Symbolic Interactionist Perspective - Control Theory
3m
Play a video:
17
example
Theoretical Perspective on Deviance Example 6
1m
Play a video: