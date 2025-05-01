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Manifest Functions Intended outcomes like academic skill development, socialization, innovation, and social mobility provided by the education system. Latent Functions Unintended outcomes such as childcare, reduced workplace competition, and expanded social networks resulting from schooling. Socialization Process where individuals learn cultural norms, values, and expectations, fostering national pride and cohesion. Social Mobility Movement between social classes enabled by educational achievement and work ethic rather than birth status. Cultural Capital Resources and knowledge from home that help individuals navigate academic and social aspects of schooling. Hidden Curriculum Implicit lessons about norms, values, and beliefs, such as obedience, taught through school policies and practices. Tracking Assignment of students to academic paths based on achievement, often reinforcing existing inequalities. Standardized Tests Assessments used for academic placement that often favor students with greater resources and support. Labeling Process where individuals are categorized in educational settings, influencing their self-concept and achievement. Self-Fulfilling Prophecy Phenomenon where expectations from authority figures shape individuals’ behaviors and outcomes to match those expectations. Credentialism Emphasis on degrees and certificates as indicators of skill, intelligence, and social status in society. Social Stratification Hierarchical arrangement of individuals in society, perpetuated and reproduced through educational systems. Innovation Production of new knowledge and research, especially at higher education levels, contributing to societal advancement. Social Networks Connections and relationships formed within educational settings, facilitating support, friendship, and even courtship.
Theoretical Perspectives on Education definitions
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