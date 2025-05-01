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Theoretical Perspectives on Education definitions

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  • Manifest Functions
    Intended outcomes like academic skill development, socialization, innovation, and social mobility provided by the education system.
  • Latent Functions
    Unintended outcomes such as childcare, reduced workplace competition, and expanded social networks resulting from schooling.
  • Socialization
    Process where individuals learn cultural norms, values, and expectations, fostering national pride and cohesion.
  • Social Mobility
    Movement between social classes enabled by educational achievement and work ethic rather than birth status.
  • Cultural Capital
    Resources and knowledge from home that help individuals navigate academic and social aspects of schooling.
  • Hidden Curriculum
    Implicit lessons about norms, values, and beliefs, such as obedience, taught through school policies and practices.
  • Tracking
    Assignment of students to academic paths based on achievement, often reinforcing existing inequalities.
  • Standardized Tests
    Assessments used for academic placement that often favor students with greater resources and support.
  • Labeling
    Process where individuals are categorized in educational settings, influencing their self-concept and achievement.
  • Self-Fulfilling Prophecy
    Phenomenon where expectations from authority figures shape individuals’ behaviors and outcomes to match those expectations.
  • Credentialism
    Emphasis on degrees and certificates as indicators of skill, intelligence, and social status in society.
  • Social Stratification
    Hierarchical arrangement of individuals in society, perpetuated and reproduced through educational systems.
  • Innovation
    Production of new knowledge and research, especially at higher education levels, contributing to societal advancement.
  • Social Networks
    Connections and relationships formed within educational settings, facilitating support, friendship, and even courtship.