Manifest Functions Intended outcomes like academic skill development, socialization, innovation, and social mobility provided by the education system.

Latent Functions Unintended outcomes such as childcare, reduced workplace competition, and expanded social networks resulting from schooling.

Socialization Process where individuals learn cultural norms, values, and expectations, fostering national pride and cohesion.

Social Mobility Movement between social classes enabled by educational achievement and work ethic rather than birth status.

Cultural Capital Resources and knowledge from home that help individuals navigate academic and social aspects of schooling.

Hidden Curriculum Implicit lessons about norms, values, and beliefs, such as obedience, taught through school policies and practices.