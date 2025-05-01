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What are the four manifest functions of education according to the functionalist perspective? Academic skill development, socialization, innovation, and social mobility are the four manifest functions. What is the socialization function of education? Education instills cultural norms and expectations, creating a sense of national pride and cohesion. How does education contribute to social mobility? Education allows individuals to move up social classes based on skills and work ethic rather than birth status. Name two latent functions of the education system. Childcare and expanding social networks are two latent functions. How does the education system reduce workplace competition? By keeping adolescents out of the workforce, education reduces competition for jobs. What is cultural capital in the context of conflict theory? Cultural capital refers to the cultural knowledge and resources that help individuals navigate life and the education system. How does cultural capital perpetuate inequality in education? Students with more cultural capital, often from higher socioeconomic backgrounds, are rewarded and succeed more easily, reinforcing class differences. What is the hidden curriculum? The hidden curriculum consists of norms, values, and beliefs taught implicitly in schools, such as obedience through dress codes. How does tracking affect students in the education system? Tracking places students in academic tracks based on achievement, often making it hard to move between tracks and affecting self-concept and future opportunities. Why are standardized tests problematic in tracking? Standardized tests often favor students with higher socioeconomic status and more cultural capital, leading to biased track placements. What groups have historically had limited access to education according to conflict theory? Women, racial minorities, and people of lower socioeconomic status have historically faced limited access. What is the self-fulfilling prophecy in education? Teacher expectations and labels can influence student achievement, causing students to perform according to those expectations. Describe the Rosenthal and Jacobson study on teacher expectations. Teachers were told certain students were gifted, and those students, randomly chosen, received more attention and performed better by year's end. What is credentialism? Credentialism is the practice of using degrees and certificates as markers of skill, intelligence, and social status. How does symbolic interactionism explain the impact of education on social status? It shows that societal perceptions and labels based on educational credentials shape a person's social status and opportunities throughout life.
Theoretical Perspectives on Education quiz
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