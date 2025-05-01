Skip to main content
Back

Theoretical Perspectives on Education quiz

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/15
  • What are the four manifest functions of education according to the functionalist perspective?
    Academic skill development, socialization, innovation, and social mobility are the four manifest functions.
  • What is the socialization function of education?
    Education instills cultural norms and expectations, creating a sense of national pride and cohesion.
  • How does education contribute to social mobility?
    Education allows individuals to move up social classes based on skills and work ethic rather than birth status.
  • Name two latent functions of the education system.
    Childcare and expanding social networks are two latent functions.
  • How does the education system reduce workplace competition?
    By keeping adolescents out of the workforce, education reduces competition for jobs.
  • What is cultural capital in the context of conflict theory?
    Cultural capital refers to the cultural knowledge and resources that help individuals navigate life and the education system.
  • How does cultural capital perpetuate inequality in education?
    Students with more cultural capital, often from higher socioeconomic backgrounds, are rewarded and succeed more easily, reinforcing class differences.
  • What is the hidden curriculum?
    The hidden curriculum consists of norms, values, and beliefs taught implicitly in schools, such as obedience through dress codes.
  • How does tracking affect students in the education system?
    Tracking places students in academic tracks based on achievement, often making it hard to move between tracks and affecting self-concept and future opportunities.
  • Why are standardized tests problematic in tracking?
    Standardized tests often favor students with higher socioeconomic status and more cultural capital, leading to biased track placements.
  • What groups have historically had limited access to education according to conflict theory?
    Women, racial minorities, and people of lower socioeconomic status have historically faced limited access.
  • What is the self-fulfilling prophecy in education?
    Teacher expectations and labels can influence student achievement, causing students to perform according to those expectations.
  • Describe the Rosenthal and Jacobson study on teacher expectations.
    Teachers were told certain students were gifted, and those students, randomly chosen, received more attention and performed better by year's end.
  • What is credentialism?
    Credentialism is the practice of using degrees and certificates as markers of skill, intelligence, and social status.
  • How does symbolic interactionism explain the impact of education on social status?
    It shows that societal perceptions and labels based on educational credentials shape a person's social status and opportunities throughout life.