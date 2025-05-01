What are the four manifest functions of education according to the functionalist perspective? Academic skill development, socialization, innovation, and social mobility are the four manifest functions.

What is the socialization function of education? Education instills cultural norms and expectations, creating a sense of national pride and cohesion.

How does education contribute to social mobility? Education allows individuals to move up social classes based on skills and work ethic rather than birth status.

Name two latent functions of the education system. Childcare and expanding social networks are two latent functions.

How does the education system reduce workplace competition? By keeping adolescents out of the workforce, education reduces competition for jobs.

What is cultural capital in the context of conflict theory? Cultural capital refers to the cultural knowledge and resources that help individuals navigate life and the education system.