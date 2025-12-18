Table of contents
14. Education
Theoretical Perspectives on Education
Theoretical Perspectives on Education
1
concept
Functionalist Perspective on Education
2
example
Theoretical Perspectives on Education Example 1
3
Problem
Based on your understanding of the functionalist perspective, which statement would you expect a functionalist sociologist to agree with?
A
The interactions between students and teachers shape a student's expectations of themselves.
B
In a multicultural society, formal education teaches cultural expectations to aid in assimilation.
C
Formal education recreates the social structures of society at large and can perpetuate inequality.
D
Education in schools only functions to create a more merit-based society.
4
concept
Conflict Perspective on Education
5
example
Theoretical Perspectives on Education Example 2
6
Problem
Which of the following would be examples of cultural capital?
I. Owning a computer for working on homework.
II. A parent with a master's degree, who can help you navigate college bureaucracy.
III. Access to a private tutor for the SAT.
A
I & II.
B
I & III.
C
II & III.
D
I, II, & III.
7
Problem
True or False: if false, choose the answer that best corrects the statement.
The hidden curriculum often ends up benefiting students from high socioeconomic status backgrounds.
A
True.
B
False, hidden curriculum most often benefits students from low SES backgrounds.
C
False, hidden curriculum most often benefits working class students.
D
False, hidden curriculum most often benefits from multicultural backgrounds.
8
concept
Symbolic Interactionist Perspective on Education
9
example
Theoretical Perspectives on Education Example 3
10
Problem
A focus on credentials leads to increased ___________ among adults in a society.
A
Labeling.
B
Tracking.
C
Self-fulfilling prophecy.
D
Recidivism.