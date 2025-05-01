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Group Two or more individuals who interact regularly, share a sense of identity, and perceive themselves as a collective. Category Individuals with similar traits or status lacking regular interaction or social ties, such as age cohorts or professions. Crowd People sharing a physical space without sustained interaction or shared identity, like concertgoers or elevator occupants. Primary Group Small, close-knit collective marked by strong emotional bonds and long-term, personal relationships, such as family or close friends. Secondary Group Larger, more impersonal collective focused on tasks or goals, with weaker emotional ties and often short-term connections. In-group Collective with which an individual identifies, often fostering loyalty, trust, and a sense of belonging among members. Out-group Collective with which an individual does not identify, sometimes leading to competition, opposition, or social exclusion. Group Identity Shared sense of belonging and alignment within a collective, shaping members' perceptions and interactions. Social Belonging Emotional experience of acceptance and inclusion within a collective, often fulfilling fundamental human needs. Reference Group Collective used as a standard for self-evaluation, influencing norms, behaviors, and life expectations, even if not personally joined. Favoritism Preference or loyalty shown toward one's own collective, often resulting in preferential treatment of its members. Discrimination Unjust treatment or exclusion of individuals based on their membership in a different collective. Socialization Process by which individuals learn norms, values, and behaviors through interaction with collectives. Social Stratification Systematic ranking of collectives or individuals in a hierarchy, often influenced by group affiliations.
Types of Groups definitions
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