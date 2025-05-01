Group Two or more individuals who interact regularly, share a sense of identity, and perceive themselves as a collective.

Category Individuals with similar traits or status lacking regular interaction or social ties, such as age cohorts or professions.

Crowd People sharing a physical space without sustained interaction or shared identity, like concertgoers or elevator occupants.

Primary Group Small, close-knit collective marked by strong emotional bonds and long-term, personal relationships, such as family or close friends.

Secondary Group Larger, more impersonal collective focused on tasks or goals, with weaker emotional ties and often short-term connections.

In-group Collective with which an individual identifies, often fostering loyalty, trust, and a sense of belonging among members.