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Types of Groups definitions

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  • Group
    Two or more individuals who interact regularly, share a sense of identity, and perceive themselves as a collective.
  • Category
    Individuals with similar traits or status lacking regular interaction or social ties, such as age cohorts or professions.
  • Crowd
    People sharing a physical space without sustained interaction or shared identity, like concertgoers or elevator occupants.
  • Primary Group
    Small, close-knit collective marked by strong emotional bonds and long-term, personal relationships, such as family or close friends.
  • Secondary Group
    Larger, more impersonal collective focused on tasks or goals, with weaker emotional ties and often short-term connections.
  • In-group
    Collective with which an individual identifies, often fostering loyalty, trust, and a sense of belonging among members.
  • Out-group
    Collective with which an individual does not identify, sometimes leading to competition, opposition, or social exclusion.
  • Group Identity
    Shared sense of belonging and alignment within a collective, shaping members' perceptions and interactions.
  • Social Belonging
    Emotional experience of acceptance and inclusion within a collective, often fulfilling fundamental human needs.
  • Reference Group
    Collective used as a standard for self-evaluation, influencing norms, behaviors, and life expectations, even if not personally joined.
  • Favoritism
    Preference or loyalty shown toward one's own collective, often resulting in preferential treatment of its members.
  • Discrimination
    Unjust treatment or exclusion of individuals based on their membership in a different collective.
  • Socialization
    Process by which individuals learn norms, values, and behaviors through interaction with collectives.
  • Social Stratification
    Systematic ranking of collectives or individuals in a hierarchy, often influenced by group affiliations.