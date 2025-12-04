In sociology, a group refers to two or more individuals who regularly interact, share a sense of identity, and often have common experiences or interests. Members of a group consciously identify themselves as part of a collective "we," aligning their social identity with the group. While not every group meets all these criteria perfectly at all times, these characteristics generally define what sociologists mean by a group.

It is important to distinguish groups from categories and crowds. A category consists of individuals who share similar characteristics or social statuses but do not necessarily have social ties or ongoing interactions. Examples include generational cohorts like Gen Z or Millennials, professional groups such as registered nurses, or socioeconomic classes like the middle class. These categories represent broad classifications without the sustained social connections that define groups.

Crowds, also known as aggregates, are collections of people who occupy the same physical space but lack a shared identity or ongoing interaction. Examples include people in an elevator, attendees at a carnival, or concertgoers. Although crowds are typically temporary and lack sustained social bonds, they can sometimes evolve into groups if a significant shared experience fosters a unified identity among members.

Understanding these distinctions helps clarify how social connections and identities form and function within society, emphasizing the importance of interaction and shared identity in defining social groups.