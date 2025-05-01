What is the sociological definition of a group? A group is two or more people who interact regularly and share a sense of identity, often with shared experiences or interests.

How does a group differ from a category in sociology? A category is a collection of individuals with similar characteristics or status but without necessary social ties, unlike a group which involves regular interaction and shared identity.

What is a crowd (or aggregate) in sociological terms? A crowd is a collection of people in the same physical location without sustained interaction or shared identity.

Can a crowd ever become a group? If so, how? Yes, a crowd can become a group if a significant shared experience creates a sense of unified identity among its members.

Who distinguished between primary and secondary groups in sociology? Charles Horton Cooley distinguished between primary and secondary groups based on their level of intimacy.

What are primary groups and what purpose do they serve? Primary groups are small, close-knit groups like family or friends that provide emotional and social support through strong personal bonds.