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Types of Groups quiz

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  • What is the sociological definition of a group?
    A group is two or more people who interact regularly and share a sense of identity, often with shared experiences or interests.
  • How does a group differ from a category in sociology?
    A category is a collection of individuals with similar characteristics or status but without necessary social ties, unlike a group which involves regular interaction and shared identity.
  • What is a crowd (or aggregate) in sociological terms?
    A crowd is a collection of people in the same physical location without sustained interaction or shared identity.
  • Can a crowd ever become a group? If so, how?
    Yes, a crowd can become a group if a significant shared experience creates a sense of unified identity among its members.
  • Who distinguished between primary and secondary groups in sociology?
    Charles Horton Cooley distinguished between primary and secondary groups based on their level of intimacy.
  • What are primary groups and what purpose do they serve?
    Primary groups are small, close-knit groups like family or friends that provide emotional and social support through strong personal bonds.
  • What characterizes secondary groups?
    Secondary groups are larger, more impersonal groups such as coworkers or classmates, focused on tasks or goals with weaker emotional ties.
  • Can members of a secondary group become part of a primary group?
    Yes, individuals from secondary groups can become part of your primary group over time as relationships deepen.
  • What is an in-group?
    An in-group is any group that an individual identifies with, often leading to feelings of loyalty or favoritism.
  • What is an out-group?
    An out-group is any group that an individual does not identify with, which can lead to feelings of competition or opposition.
  • What are some positive consequences of group identity?
    Group identity can foster social belonging, trust, and support among members.
  • What are some negative consequences of strong in-group identification?
    Negative consequences include stereotyping, social exclusion, hostility, or discrimination toward out-group members.
  • What is a reference group?
    A reference group is a group that people compare themselves to, serving as a point of reference for norms, behaviors, and life achievements.
  • Can a group you do not belong to serve as a reference group?
    Yes, people often use groups they do not belong to as reference groups, especially with the influence of social media and celebrities.
  • How do reference groups influence individual behavior?
    Reference groups shape behaviors, norms, and expectations by providing standards for comparison, often influencing choices in dress, routines, and life goals.