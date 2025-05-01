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Technological Advancement Progress in tools, energy sources, and techniques that drive changes in social structure and organization over time. Hunter-Gatherer Society Small, nomadic communities relying on basic weapons for subsistence, with family and spirituality as main organizing forces. Pastoral Society Groups centered on animal domestication, often nomadic, with family and emerging religious leadership guiding organization. Horticultural Society Communities practicing crop cultivation with hand tools, leading to small permanent villages and increased religious influence. Agrarian Society Societies using animal power for large-scale farming, resulting in population growth, permanent settlements, and rising government roles. Industrial Society Large urban populations shaped by machines, coal, steam, and electricity, with economy and government as primary institutions. Postindustrial Society Vast urban communities driven by computers and information technology, where economy and government dominate social organization. Agricultural Revolution Historical shift introducing farming and animal domestication, enabling population growth and new social structures. Industrial Revolution Era marked by new machines, power sources, and building materials, transforming settlements and occupational roles. Material Surplus Production of resources exceeding basic survival needs, allowing for new occupations and social stratification. Occupational Specialization Development of diverse roles beyond subsistence tasks, such as artisans or soldiers, enabled by resource abundance. Social Stratification Hierarchical arrangement of individuals based on occupation, wealth, or power, emerging with surplus and specialization. Division of Labor Allocation of specific tasks to different individuals or groups, increasing efficiency and complexity in society. Settlement Type Pattern of community living, ranging from nomadic bands to permanent villages and cities, shaped by technology. Organizational Structure Framework of key institutions—such as family, religion, economy, and government—that maintain and guide society.
Types of Societies definitions
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