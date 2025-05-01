Technological Advancement Progress in tools, energy sources, and techniques that drive changes in social structure and organization over time.

Hunter-Gatherer Society Small, nomadic communities relying on basic weapons for subsistence, with family and spirituality as main organizing forces.

Pastoral Society Groups centered on animal domestication, often nomadic, with family and emerging religious leadership guiding organization.

Horticultural Society Communities practicing crop cultivation with hand tools, leading to small permanent villages and increased religious influence.

Agrarian Society Societies using animal power for large-scale farming, resulting in population growth, permanent settlements, and rising government roles.

Industrial Society Large urban populations shaped by machines, coal, steam, and electricity, with economy and government as primary institutions.