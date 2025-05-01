Skip to main content
Back

Types of Societies definitions

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/15
  • Technological Advancement
    Progress in tools, energy sources, and techniques that drive changes in social structure and organization over time.
  • Hunter-Gatherer Society
    Small, nomadic communities relying on basic weapons for subsistence, with family and spirituality as main organizing forces.
  • Pastoral Society
    Groups centered on animal domestication, often nomadic, with family and emerging religious leadership guiding organization.
  • Horticultural Society
    Communities practicing crop cultivation with hand tools, leading to small permanent villages and increased religious influence.
  • Agrarian Society
    Societies using animal power for large-scale farming, resulting in population growth, permanent settlements, and rising government roles.
  • Industrial Society
    Large urban populations shaped by machines, coal, steam, and electricity, with economy and government as primary institutions.
  • Postindustrial Society
    Vast urban communities driven by computers and information technology, where economy and government dominate social organization.
  • Agricultural Revolution
    Historical shift introducing farming and animal domestication, enabling population growth and new social structures.
  • Industrial Revolution
    Era marked by new machines, power sources, and building materials, transforming settlements and occupational roles.
  • Material Surplus
    Production of resources exceeding basic survival needs, allowing for new occupations and social stratification.
  • Occupational Specialization
    Development of diverse roles beyond subsistence tasks, such as artisans or soldiers, enabled by resource abundance.
  • Social Stratification
    Hierarchical arrangement of individuals based on occupation, wealth, or power, emerging with surplus and specialization.
  • Division of Labor
    Allocation of specific tasks to different individuals or groups, increasing efficiency and complexity in society.
  • Settlement Type
    Pattern of community living, ranging from nomadic bands to permanent villages and cities, shaped by technology.
  • Organizational Structure
    Framework of key institutions—such as family, religion, economy, and government—that maintain and guide society.