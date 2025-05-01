According to Lenski, what is the main driver of societal change throughout human history? Technological advancement, including the development and use of new tools and energy sources, is the main driver of societal change.

What was the primary technology used by hunter-gatherer societies? Hunter-gatherer societies primarily used basic weapons as their main technology.

How were hunter-gatherer societies typically organized? They were organized mainly around family, with some influence from religion or spirituality.

What technological development marked the beginning of pastoral societies? The domestication of animals marked the beginning of pastoral societies.

How did settlement patterns change with the emergence of horticultural societies? Horticultural societies began to establish small permanent villages due to crop cultivation with hand tools.

What organizational role did religion play in horticultural societies? Religion became a more significant organizing factor, with religious leaders sometimes involved in making laws.