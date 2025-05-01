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According to Lenski, what is the main driver of societal change throughout human history? Technological advancement, including the development and use of new tools and energy sources, is the main driver of societal change. What was the primary technology used by hunter-gatherer societies? Hunter-gatherer societies primarily used basic weapons as their main technology. How were hunter-gatherer societies typically organized? They were organized mainly around family, with some influence from religion or spirituality. What technological development marked the beginning of pastoral societies? The domestication of animals marked the beginning of pastoral societies. How did settlement patterns change with the emergence of horticultural societies? Horticultural societies began to establish small permanent villages due to crop cultivation with hand tools. What organizational role did religion play in horticultural societies? Religion became a more significant organizing factor, with religious leaders sometimes involved in making laws. What technological advancement characterized agrarian (agricultural) societies? Agrarian societies used animal power, such as plows, to assist in large-scale crop cultivation. What new social phenomenon emerged in agrarian societies due to material surplus? Material surplus led to occupational specialization, allowing people to pursue roles other than farming. How did the main organizational structures shift in industrial societies? The economy and government became the main organizational structures, overtaking family and religion. What were the main technological innovations of industrial societies? Industrial societies were characterized by machines, new building materials like iron and steel, and power sources such as coal and the steam engine. What is the defining technology of postindustrial societies? Computers and information technology are the defining technologies of postindustrial societies. How do population sizes and settlement types differ in postindustrial societies compared to earlier types? Postindustrial societies have vast populations, with most people living in large cities or towns. Does every society follow the same technological progression from hunter-gatherer to postindustrial? No, multiple types of societies still exist today, and societies develop technology suited to their environment and needs. What are the two major technological revolutions mentioned in the lesson? The two major revolutions are the agricultural revolution (about 10,000 years ago) and the industrial revolution (about 350 years ago). How did the importance of family and religion change as societies evolved? Family and religion were central in early societies, but as societies evolved, economy and government became the main organizing forces, though family and religion remain important for many people.
Types of Societies quiz
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