Societies evolve primarily through technological advancements, which include the development and use of tools and energy sources that shape how communities live and organize themselves. Two major technological revolutions have significantly influenced human history: the Agricultural Revolution around 10,000 years ago and the Industrial Revolution approximately 350 years ago. These revolutions mark shifts in societal structures, population sizes, and the dominant organizational systems such as family, religion, economy, and government.

Early human societies were predominantly hunter-gatherer groups, which made up about 95% of human history. These small, often nomadic communities relied mainly on weapons for survival, with family units serving as the core organizational structure, alongside emerging spiritual or religious practices. The Agricultural Revolution introduced pastoral societies, characterized by the domestication of animals and continued nomadic lifestyles, where family and religion began to play stronger roles in social organization.

Horticultural societies followed, marked by the use of hand tools for farming and the establishment of more permanent villages. Here, religion increasingly influenced social order, with religious leaders sometimes involved in lawmaking. The rise of agrarian and feudal societies brought about the use of animal-powered plows, enabling large-scale crop cultivation and population growth. These societies featured medium-sized communities and the emergence of small cities. Alongside family and religion, government structures began to solidify, managing larger populations and more complex social systems.

A key development during the Agricultural Revolution was the creation of a material surplus, where production exceeded immediate survival needs. This surplus allowed for occupational specialization, meaning individuals could focus on roles beyond farming, such as soldiers, potters, or blacksmiths, fostering social complexity.

The Industrial Revolution introduced new power sources like coal, steam engines, and electricity, alongside advancements in machinery and building materials such as iron and steel. This era saw a dramatic shift to urban living, with large populations concentrated in cities. The economy and government became the primary forces organizing society, reflecting the increased complexity and scale of industrial communities.

In the post-industrial era, information technology and computers dominate technological advancement. Societies now consist of vast populations primarily residing in large cities or towns, with economic systems and government institutions continuing to drive social organization. While family and religion remain important to many individuals, the overarching maintenance and operation of society rely heavily on economic and governmental structures.

It is important to recognize that this progression from hunter-gatherer to post-industrial society represents a broad historical pattern rather than a strict sequence every society must follow. Diverse societies still exist today, such as hunter-gatherer groups in the Amazon and pastoral communities in East Africa, each adapting technology to their environmental needs and cultural values.