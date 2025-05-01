Central Tendency Numbers that summarize the most typical values in a dataset, helping to describe the overall pattern of the data.

Mean The average value in a dataset, calculated by adding all values and dividing by the total number of values.

Median The middle value in a dataset when values are arranged in numerical order, unaffected by extreme values.

Mode The most frequently occurring value in a dataset; a dataset can have none, one, or multiple of these.

Outlier An unusually high or low value in a dataset that can distort statistical measures like the mean.

Descriptive Statistics Numbers or calculations that summarize and describe the main features of a dataset.