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Understanding Research Findings definitions

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  • Central Tendency
    Numbers that summarize the most typical values in a dataset, helping to describe the overall pattern of the data.
  • Mean
    The average value in a dataset, calculated by adding all values and dividing by the total number of values.
  • Median
    The middle value in a dataset when values are arranged in numerical order, unaffected by extreme values.
  • Mode
    The most frequently occurring value in a dataset; a dataset can have none, one, or multiple of these.
  • Outlier
    An unusually high or low value in a dataset that can distort statistical measures like the mean.
  • Descriptive Statistics
    Numbers or calculations that summarize and describe the main features of a dataset.
  • Correlation
    A relationship where two variables change together, indicating direction and strength but not causality.
  • Correlation Coefficient
    A numerical value, often symbolized as r, that quantifies the direction and strength of a relationship between variables.
  • Direction
    Indicates whether variables move in the same or opposite ways, described as positive or negative.
  • Strength
    Describes how closely two variables are related, ranging from weak (near zero) to strong (near one).
  • Causation
    A relationship where a change in one variable directly produces a change in another, requiring specific evidence.
  • Temporal Precedence
    The requirement that one variable occurs before another to establish a cause-and-effect relationship.
  • Spurious Correlation
    An apparent relationship between two variables that is actually caused by a third, unaccounted-for variable.
  • Intervening Variable
    A third factor that influences both variables in a correlation, potentially explaining the observed relationship.
  • Frequency Chart
    A visual representation showing how often each value appears in a dataset, useful for spotting patterns like the mode.