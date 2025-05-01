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Central Tendency Numbers that summarize the most typical values in a dataset, helping to describe the overall pattern of the data. Mean The average value in a dataset, calculated by adding all values and dividing by the total number of values. Median The middle value in a dataset when values are arranged in numerical order, unaffected by extreme values. Mode The most frequently occurring value in a dataset; a dataset can have none, one, or multiple of these. Outlier An unusually high or low value in a dataset that can distort statistical measures like the mean. Descriptive Statistics Numbers or calculations that summarize and describe the main features of a dataset. Correlation A relationship where two variables change together, indicating direction and strength but not causality. Correlation Coefficient A numerical value, often symbolized as r, that quantifies the direction and strength of a relationship between variables. Direction Indicates whether variables move in the same or opposite ways, described as positive or negative. Strength Describes how closely two variables are related, ranging from weak (near zero) to strong (near one). Causation A relationship where a change in one variable directly produces a change in another, requiring specific evidence. Temporal Precedence The requirement that one variable occurs before another to establish a cause-and-effect relationship. Spurious Correlation An apparent relationship between two variables that is actually caused by a third, unaccounted-for variable. Intervening Variable A third factor that influences both variables in a correlation, potentially explaining the observed relationship. Frequency Chart A visual representation showing how often each value appears in a dataset, useful for spotting patterns like the mode.
Understanding Research Findings definitions
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