Measures of central tendency are key descriptive statistics that summarize the most typical values within a dataset. The three primary measures are the mean, median, and mode, each providing unique insights into the data's distribution. The mean represents the average value, calculated by summing all data points and dividing by the total number of values, expressed mathematically as \( \text{Mean} = \frac{\sum x_i}{n} \), where \(x_i\) are the individual data points and \(n\) is the number of values.

The median identifies the middle value when all data points are arranged in numerical order, effectively splitting the dataset into two equal halves. This measure is particularly useful for understanding the central tendency in skewed distributions because it is not influenced by extreme values or outliers. The mode, on the other hand, is the most frequently occurring value in the dataset, highlighting the most common observation. Datasets can be unimodal (one mode), multimodal (multiple modes), or have no mode if all values are unique.

For example, consider a dataset of IQ scores: 70, 85, 85, 95, 110, 120, 130. The mean is calculated by adding all scores to get 715 and dividing by 7, resulting in an average IQ of approximately 102. The median is the middle value, 95, when the scores are ordered. The mode is 85, as it appears twice, more than any other score. This illustrates how each measure captures different aspects of the data's central tendency.

It is important to recognize that the mean is sensitive to outliers—extreme values that differ significantly from other observations. For instance, if an outlier such as 500 were added to the IQ dataset, the mean would increase substantially, potentially misrepresenting the typical value. In contrast, the median remains stable despite outliers, making it a preferred measure in skewed distributions. The mode, while less commonly reported, can reveal the most frequent values but may be absent or multiple in some datasets.

Understanding these measures enhances the interpretation of data in fields like sociology, where accurately describing typical values is crucial. Selecting the appropriate measure of central tendency depends on the data's characteristics and the presence of outliers, ensuring meaningful and reliable statistical analysis.