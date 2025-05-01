What are the three measures of central tendency used to summarize typical values in a dataset? The three measures are mean, median, and mode.

How is the mean calculated in a dataset? The mean is calculated by adding up all values and dividing by the number of values.

What does the median represent in a dataset? The median is the middle value when all numbers are arranged in numerical order.

How do you determine the mode in a dataset? The mode is the value that occurs most frequently in the dataset.

Why are means sensitive to outliers? Means are sensitive because outliers can artificially inflate or deflate the average.

Which measure of central tendency is resistant to outliers? The median is resistant to outliers and is not affected by extreme values.