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What is Social Stratification? definitions

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  • Social Stratification
    A universal system ranking individuals into hierarchical categories based on societal factors, not personal traits.
  • Social Class
    A hierarchical category within society, often determined by wealth, income, education, power, and prestige.
  • Inequality
    Material differences in resources and opportunities among groups, often reflected in wealth and power.
  • Cultural Beliefs
    Shared societal ideas that justify and perpetuate differences between social categories.
  • Wealth
    Total net worth, including assets like homes, cars, stocks, and bonds, beyond just incoming money.
  • Income
    Money received by an individual from sources such as work, assistance, or inheritance.
  • Education
    Level of formal learning attained, often influencing one's position within social hierarchies.
  • Power
    The capacity to influence or control others within a society, often linked to social ranking.
  • Occupational Prestige
    The societal respect and status granted to certain jobs, affecting one's social standing.
  • Social Mobility
    The ability for individuals or groups to move between different social classes over time.
  • Status Consistency
    The degree to which an individual's social positions across various factors align within the same class.
  • Inheritance
    The transmission of social class or resources from one generation to the next.
  • Assets
    Valuable items owned, such as property or investments, contributing to overall net worth.
  • Societal Trait
    A characteristic of an entire society, not just individual differences, shaping group rankings.
  • Class Consciousness
    Awareness among individuals of their shared social class and its implications within society.