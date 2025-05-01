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Social Stratification A universal system ranking individuals into hierarchical categories based on societal factors, not personal traits. Social Class A hierarchical category within society, often determined by wealth, income, education, power, and prestige. Inequality Material differences in resources and opportunities among groups, often reflected in wealth and power. Cultural Beliefs Shared societal ideas that justify and perpetuate differences between social categories. Wealth Total net worth, including assets like homes, cars, stocks, and bonds, beyond just incoming money. Income Money received by an individual from sources such as work, assistance, or inheritance. Education Level of formal learning attained, often influencing one's position within social hierarchies. Power The capacity to influence or control others within a society, often linked to social ranking. Occupational Prestige The societal respect and status granted to certain jobs, affecting one's social standing. Social Mobility The ability for individuals or groups to move between different social classes over time. Status Consistency The degree to which an individual's social positions across various factors align within the same class. Inheritance The transmission of social class or resources from one generation to the next. Assets Valuable items owned, such as property or investments, contributing to overall net worth. Societal Trait A characteristic of an entire society, not just individual differences, shaping group rankings. Class Consciousness Awareness among individuals of their shared social class and its implications within society.
What is Social Stratification? definitions
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