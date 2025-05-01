Social Stratification A universal system ranking individuals into hierarchical categories based on societal factors, not personal traits.

Social Class A hierarchical category within society, often determined by wealth, income, education, power, and prestige.

Inequality Material differences in resources and opportunities among groups, often reflected in wealth and power.

Cultural Beliefs Shared societal ideas that justify and perpetuate differences between social categories.

Wealth Total net worth, including assets like homes, cars, stocks, and bonds, beyond just incoming money.

Income Money received by an individual from sources such as work, assistance, or inheritance.