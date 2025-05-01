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What is Social Stratification? quiz

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  • What is social stratification?
    Social stratification is the way a society ranks individuals into hierarchical categories or social classes.
  • Is social stratification found in all societies?
    Yes, social stratification is a universal concept found in basically all societies.
  • How does social stratification vary between societies?
    Different societies use different categories and metrics to create social classes, making stratification variable.
  • Is stratification a trait of individuals or society?
    Stratification is a trait of society, not of individual differences.
  • How is social class typically passed down?
    Social class is often inherited from one's parents and can be perpetuated across generations.
  • What is social mobility?
    Social mobility is the ability for individuals to change their social class within a society.
  • What two main aspects does stratification involve?
    Stratification involves both material inequalities (like wealth and power) and cultural beliefs that justify these differences.
  • What are some key factors that influence social stratification?
    Key factors include wealth, income, education, power, and occupational prestige.
  • How are wealth and income related to stratification?
    Wealth and income are major factors that determine a person's position within the social hierarchy.
  • What is the difference between wealth and income?
    Income is money actively coming into a person, while wealth is a person's net worth, including assets and income.
  • Give examples of assets that contribute to wealth.
    Examples include a home, car, stocks, and bonds.
  • How do cultural beliefs affect social stratification?
    Cultural beliefs can justify and perpetuate the existing system of stratification within a society.
  • What is occupational prestige?
    Occupational prestige refers to how well respected a person's job is within their society and the perks or power it may provide.
  • Are wealth, income, education, power, and occupational prestige usually correlated?
    Yes, in many societies these factors are highly correlated, though variations can exist.
  • Why is it important to distinguish between wealth and income in studying stratification?
    Distinguishing between wealth and income helps clarify how social structures perpetuate inequality and influence social roles.