What is social stratification? Social stratification is the way a society ranks individuals into hierarchical categories or social classes.

Is social stratification found in all societies? Yes, social stratification is a universal concept found in basically all societies.

How does social stratification vary between societies? Different societies use different categories and metrics to create social classes, making stratification variable.

Is stratification a trait of individuals or society? Stratification is a trait of society, not of individual differences.

How is social class typically passed down? Social class is often inherited from one's parents and can be perpetuated across generations.

What is social mobility? Social mobility is the ability for individuals to change their social class within a society.