Social stratification refers to the systematic way societies rank individuals into hierarchical categories or social classes. This concept is universal, appearing in virtually all societies, though the specific categories and criteria used to define social classes can vary widely. Importantly, social stratification is a characteristic of society as a whole rather than a reflection of individual differences. It often persists across generations, with social class typically inherited from parents, although social mobility allows for some movement between classes.

Stratification encompasses both tangible inequalities and the cultural beliefs that justify and maintain these divisions. These inequalities manifest in disparities in wealth, power, and social status, while societal norms and values often reinforce and legitimize the existing social hierarchy. Key factors influencing social stratification include wealth, income, education, power, and occupational prestige. These elements are frequently correlated, but their relative importance can differ across cultures and societies.

It is essential to distinguish between income and wealth when discussing social stratification. Income refers to the flow of money received by an individual, such as wages, government assistance, or inheritance. In contrast, wealth represents a person's net worth, encompassing income plus assets like property, vehicles, stocks, and bonds. Understanding this distinction helps clarify how economic resources contribute to social class and inequality.

Overall, social stratification shapes the distribution of resources and opportunities within a society, influencing individuals' life chances and social experiences. Recognizing the interplay between economic factors and cultural beliefs provides a comprehensive understanding of how social hierarchies are formed and maintained.