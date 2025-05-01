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Socialization Lifelong process shaping individuals to fit into society by internalizing norms, values, and expected behaviors. Sense of Self Awareness of personal identity as distinct from others, formed through interaction and reflection. Societal Norms Shared expectations guiding acceptable behavior within a specific group or society. Values Deeply held beliefs about what is important, desirable, or morally right within a culture. Beliefs Convictions or accepted ideas that influence perceptions and actions within a society. Cultural Transmission Passing of customs, knowledge, and practices from one generation to the next within a society. Social Interaction Dynamic exchanges between individuals that shape understanding of roles and expectations. Personality Unique patterns of thinking, feeling, and behaving shaped by social experiences. Social Roles Patterns of behavior expected of individuals in specific positions within a group or society. Self-Awareness Recognition of one's own existence, thoughts, and feelings as separate from others. Significant Others Key individuals whose opinions and behaviors greatly influence personal development. Peer Groups Groups of individuals of similar age or status who provide social comparison and support. Social Structure Organized framework of relationships and institutions shaping interactions and opportunities. Social Control Mechanisms and strategies society uses to encourage conformity and discourage deviance. Cultural Integration Blending of diverse cultural elements into a cohesive social whole.
What is Socialization? definitions
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