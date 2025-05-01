Socialization Lifelong process shaping individuals to fit into society by internalizing norms, values, and expected behaviors.

Sense of Self Awareness of personal identity as distinct from others, formed through interaction and reflection.

Societal Norms Shared expectations guiding acceptable behavior within a specific group or society.

Values Deeply held beliefs about what is important, desirable, or morally right within a culture.

Beliefs Convictions or accepted ideas that influence perceptions and actions within a society.

Cultural Transmission Passing of customs, knowledge, and practices from one generation to the next within a society.