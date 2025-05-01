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What is Socialization? definitions

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  • Socialization
    Lifelong process shaping individuals to fit into society by internalizing norms, values, and expected behaviors.
  • Sense of Self
    Awareness of personal identity as distinct from others, formed through interaction and reflection.
  • Societal Norms
    Shared expectations guiding acceptable behavior within a specific group or society.
  • Values
    Deeply held beliefs about what is important, desirable, or morally right within a culture.
  • Beliefs
    Convictions or accepted ideas that influence perceptions and actions within a society.
  • Cultural Transmission
    Passing of customs, knowledge, and practices from one generation to the next within a society.
  • Social Interaction
    Dynamic exchanges between individuals that shape understanding of roles and expectations.
  • Personality
    Unique patterns of thinking, feeling, and behaving shaped by social experiences.
  • Social Roles
    Patterns of behavior expected of individuals in specific positions within a group or society.
  • Self-Awareness
    Recognition of one's own existence, thoughts, and feelings as separate from others.
  • Significant Others
    Key individuals whose opinions and behaviors greatly influence personal development.
  • Peer Groups
    Groups of individuals of similar age or status who provide social comparison and support.
  • Social Structure
    Organized framework of relationships and institutions shaping interactions and opportunities.
  • Social Control
    Mechanisms and strategies society uses to encourage conformity and discourage deviance.
  • Cultural Integration
    Blending of diverse cultural elements into a cohesive social whole.