Socialization is the essential process through which individuals learn to become functioning members of society. This involves developing a sense of self, which means recognizing oneself as distinct from others. Socialization also encompasses acquiring societal norms, values, and beliefs, as well as understanding how to adapt behavior according to different social contexts. For example, the way a person acts may vary depending on their environment and the people they are with. Throughout life, socialization shapes how individuals relate to others, discern right from wrong based on cultural standards, and develop the ability to think critically about their society’s values and beliefs. Understanding these dynamics provides insight into how people internalize social expectations and navigate complex social interactions.