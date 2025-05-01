What is socialization in sociology? Socialization is the process by which individuals learn to become members of society by developing a sense of self and understanding societal norms, values, and beliefs.

How does socialization help individuals adapt their behavior? Socialization teaches individuals how to behave appropriately across different contexts and situations.

What role does the development of a sense of self play in socialization? Developing a sense of self helps individuals understand themselves as separate from others and is a key part of socialization.

Why is learning right from wrong important in socialization? Learning right from wrong helps individuals conform to societal norms and expectations, guiding acceptable behavior.

What are societal norms? Societal norms are the shared rules and expectations about how people should behave in a society.

How does socialization contribute to cultural transmission? Socialization passes cultural values, beliefs, and practices from one generation to the next.