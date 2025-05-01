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12. Regression
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Problem 9
12. Regression
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12. Regression / Quadratic Regression / Problem 9
Problem 9
On a TI-84, what is the correct sequence of keypresses to enter paired x,y data into lists L1 and L2 starting from the home screen?
A
STAT → CALC → QuadReg, and then type in x and y values into the function prompts directly; editing L1 and L2 is unnecessary because QuadReg populates lists automatically.
B
2nd → TRACE → press ENTER repeatedly to open a graph, then type each ordered pair separated by commas into the Y= editor, which automatically populates L1 and L2 when you press GRAPH.
C
STAT → EDIT → enter x-values in L1 and y-values in L2 (typing each then pressing ENTER), which stores paired data ready for regression.
D
MODE → select DATA mode → use the VARS menu to choose L1 and L2 and paste data directly from clipboard; this is the only reliable method for entering paired data.
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