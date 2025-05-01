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12. Regression
12. Regression / Quadratic Regression / Problem 7
Problem 7

The following data lists the revenue (in thousands of dollars) from a tech startup over several years. Construct a scatterplot to determine the best mathematical model (linear, quadratic, logarithmic, or exponential) for the data.
Table showing years 2013 to 2023 with corresponding tech startup revenue from 2000 to 17000 thousand dollars.