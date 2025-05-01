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12. Regression
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12. Regression
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12. Regression / Quadratic Regression / Problem 7
Problem 7
The following data lists the revenue (in thousands of dollars) from a tech startup over several years. Construct a scatterplot to determine the best mathematical model (linear, quadratic, logarithmic, or exponential) for the data.
A
Linear
B
Quadratic
C
Logarithmic
D
Exponential
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