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4. Probability - Part 2 of 3!
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Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Problem 11
Problem 12
4. Probability - Part 2 of 3!
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4. Probability / Counting / Problem 8
Problem 8
A committee of
4
4
is to be formed from
5
5
men and
7
7
women. What is the probability that the committee will have exactly
2
2
men and
2
2
women?
A
0.3182
0.3182
B
0.4167
0.4167
C
0.4242
0.4242
D
0.4000
0.4000
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