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4. Probability - Part 2 of 3!
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Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Problem 11
Problem 12
4. Probability - Part 2 of 3!
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4. Probability / Fundamental Counting Principle / Problem 5
Problem 5
If you have 2 types of bread, 3 types of meat, and 4 types of cheese, how many different sandwiches can you make?
A
24
B
8
C
18
D
12
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