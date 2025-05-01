The daily caffeine intake in milligrams for adult women in a certain city is normally distributed with a mean of and a standard deviation of . If a random sample of women is selected, what is the probability that their average daily caffeine intake is between and ?
Determine the area under the standard normal curve that lies between and .
Let the variable have a uniform distribution from to . What is the probability that is between and ?
Find the probability that a male has a height between and , given that the distribution of heights for males is normal with a mean of and a standard deviation of .
The table below shows the population statistics for the ages of Olympic gold medalists in the -meter sprint and the marathon from to . The distributions are approximately normal.
In , the -meter sprint gold medalist was years old, and the marathon gold medalist was years old. Who had a more unusual age for their event?
The time it takes for a commuter to drive to work is normally distributed with a mean of minutes and a standard deviation of minutes. What is the probability that a randomly selected commute takes between and minutes?