6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables
6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables / Probabilities & Z-Scores w/ Graphing Calculator / Problem 5
Problem 5
The table below shows the population statistics for the ages of Olympic gold medalists in the -meter sprint and the marathon from to . The distributions are approximately normal.
In , the -meter sprint gold medalist was years old, and the marathon gold medalist was years old. Who had a more unusual age for their event?
Learn this concept