6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables
6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables / Probabilities & Z-Scores w/ Graphing Calculator / Problem 5
Problem 5

The table below shows the population statistics for the ages of Olympic gold medalists in the 100100-meter sprint and the marathon from 19501950 to 20202020. The distributions are approximately normal.
Table comparing ages of Olympic gold medalists: 100-Meter Sprint (mean 25.4 years, SD 3.1) and Marathon (mean 30.8 years, SD 4.7).
In 20162016, the 100100-meter sprint gold medalist was 3434 years old, and the marathon gold medalist was 2828 years old. Who had a more unusual age for their event?

