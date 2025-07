The daily caffeine intake in milligrams for adult women in a certain city is normally distributed with a mean of 180 mg 180\text{ mg} and a standard deviation of 25 mg 25\text{ mg} . If a random sample of 36 36 women is selected, what is the probability that their average daily caffeine intake is between 170 mg 170\text{ mg} and 190 mg 190\text{ mg} ?