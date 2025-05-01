Skip to main content
A technician is testing the consistency of a machine that cuts sheets of cardboard. The sample variance of the thickness of 2020 cardboard sheets is found to be 25 mm225\text{ mm}^2. Assume the thickness values are normally distributed. Construct a 90%90\% confidence interval for both the population variance and the population standard deviation.

