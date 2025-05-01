8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion
8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion / Confidence Intervals for Population Proportion / Problem 3
Problem 3
A technician is testing the consistency of a machine that cuts sheets of cardboard. The sample variance of the thickness of cardboard sheets is found to be . Assume the thickness values are normally distributed. Construct a confidence interval for both the population variance and the population standard deviation.
Learn this concept