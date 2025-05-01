Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion
8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion / Confidence Intervals for Population Proportion / Problem 2
Problem 2

A news website asks visitors to vote online on whether a newly released public service advertisement is “respectful” or “disrespectful.” Of the 15001500 visitors who responded, 12301230 said the ad was respectful and 270270 said it was disrespectful. Construct a 95%95\% confidence interval estimate of the true proportion of all viewers who believe the ad is respectful.

Learn this concept