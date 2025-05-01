8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion
8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion / Confidence Intervals for Population Proportion / Problem 2
Problem 2
A news website asks visitors to vote online on whether a newly released public service advertisement is “respectful” or “disrespectful.” Of the visitors who responded, said the ad was respectful and said it was disrespectful. Construct a confidence interval estimate of the true proportion of all viewers who believe the ad is respectful.
Learn this concept