Statistics
A bar graph shows the number of books sold by a bookstore in four months:
Why is this graph misleading? How should the graph be redrawn to avoid misrepresentation?
The graph displays the number of students enrolled in Science and Arts majors at a university.
Explain why this graph is misleading. Describe how you would redraw the graph to accurately represent the data.
A bar graph shows 20 apples and 15 oranges sold. How many more apples were sold than oranges?
If a bar graph shows the number of books sold in different genres, how would you determine which genre sold the most books?