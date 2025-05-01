Skip to main content
Correlation Coefficient
11. Correlation / Correlation Coefficient / Problem 1
Problem 1

A researcher is investigating whether there is a linear correlation between the number of hours studied and exam scores among a group of students. The data collected and the corresponding scatterplot are as follows:
tab8
Scatterplot showing positive correlation between hours studied and exam scores. Points trend upward from left to right.
Calculate the value of the linear correlation coefficient rr and determine the critical values of rr at a significance level of α=0.05\alpha=0.05. Is there sufficient evidence to support the claim that there is a linear correlation between hours studied and exam scores?

