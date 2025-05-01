Correlation Coefficient
11. Correlation / Correlation Coefficient / Problem 1
Problem 1
A researcher is investigating whether there is a linear correlation between the number of hours studied and exam scores among a group of students. The data collected and the corresponding scatterplot are as follows:
Calculate the value of the linear correlation coefficient and determine the critical values of at a significance level of . Is there sufficient evidence to support the claim that there is a linear correlation between hours studied and exam scores?
Learn this concept