Correlation Coefficient
11. Correlation / Correlation Coefficient / Problem 3
Problem 3
The following table lists sound quality rankings and prices (in dollars) for different brands of wireless earbuds (based on hypothetical data). Lower values of the sound quality rankings correspond to better audio performance.
Use the rank correlation coefficient to test for a correlation between the two variables. Use a significance level of . Do the more expensive brands appear to have better sound quality?
Learn this concept