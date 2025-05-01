9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample / Critical Values and Rejection Regions / Problem 3
Problem 3
A nutritionist is testing whether the variability in daily calcium intake among adults has increased compared to the known standard deviation. The population is assumed to be normally distributed. The nutritionist performs a right-tailed chi-square test using a random sample of adults. The nutritionist chooses a significance level of . What is the critical value and the rejection region for this right-tailed chi-square test?