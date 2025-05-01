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Critical Values and Rejection Regions
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Critical Values and Rejection Regions
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9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample / Critical Values and Rejection Regions / Problem 4
Problem 4
A one-tailed
t
t
-test is performed at the
0.025
0.025
significance level with a sample size of
24
24
. What is the critical
t
t
-value?
A
2.807
2.807
B
1.714
1.714
C
2.069
2.069
D
2.492
2.492
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