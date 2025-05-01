- Download the worksheet to save time writing
Each of the following scenarios can be described as a discrete random variable, a continuous random variable, or not a random variable. Which scenarios are continuous random variables?
a. The number of pages in various novels in a library
b. The amount of milk (in liters) a cow produces in a day
c. The number of languages spoken by university professors
d. Types of plants in a botanical garden
e. The time (in minutes) it takes for a student to complete a math quiz
Assuming the average number of customers visiting a small cafe is per day, calculate the probability that exactly customers will visit the cafe on a given day. The probability distribution follows the Poisson model.
A survey of office workers recorded the number of password reset requests made by each employee in a month. The data below represents the probability distribution for the number of reset requests:
Is the random variable for the number of reset requests discrete or continuous? Explain.
A survey was conducted to record the number of books read by students in a literature class during the last month. The data collected is as follows:
Graph the histogram representing the probability distribution for the number of books read. Then, describe the shape of the distribution.
In a statistics class, let represent the amount of water (in liters) a person drinks in one day. Determine whether the random variable is discrete or continuous. Explain your answer.
A small electronics shop collected data on the number of speakers purchased by each customer. The probability distribution for the random variable (number of speakers) is shown below:
Determine the missing probability to complete the probability distribution.