Each of the following scenarios can be described as a discrete random variable, a continuous random variable, or not a random variable. Which scenarios are continuous random variables?





a. The number of pages in various novels in a library

b. The amount of milk (in liters) a cow produces in a day

c. The number of languages spoken by university professors

d. Types of plants in a botanical garden

e. The time (in minutes) it takes for a student to complete a math quiz