Discrete Random Variables
5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables / Discrete Random Variables / Problem 1
Problem 1
Each of the following scenarios can be described as a discrete random variable, a continuous random variable, or not a random variable. Which scenarios are continuous random variables?
a. The number of pages in various novels in a library
b. The amount of milk (in liters) a cow produces in a day
c. The number of languages spoken by university professors
d. Types of plants in a botanical garden
e. The time (in minutes) it takes for a student to complete a math quiz
