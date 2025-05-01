HEART RATE MEASUREMENTS The table below summarizes the resting heart rate (in beats per minute) of a group of individuals. Identify the class width, class midpoints, and class boundaries for the given frequency distribution. Also, determine the total number of individuals included in the summary.
A university health center recorded the resting heart rates (beats per minute, BPM) of 50 students during a wellness checkup. Construct a frequency distribution using a class width of 5 BPM, starting with a lower class limit of 55 BPM. Does the frequency distribution suggest a normal distribution?
In a statistics class, students are asked to graph the distribution of test scores. Which graph should they use to determine how many students scored below a certain value, and what is the main feature of this graph?
A survey records the number of books read by students during the summer: . Construct a frequency distribution using classes. Include class midpoints, relative frequencies, and cumulative frequencies.
What is the most common cafeteria line wait time based on the relative frequency histogram?