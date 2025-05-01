The data below shows the number of study hours and the quiz scores of 10 10 students.

Hours of study: 1 1 , 2 2 , 1.5 1.5 , 3 3 , 2.5 2.5 , 4 4 , 3.5 3.5 , 5 5 , 4.5 4.5 , 6 6

Quiz score: 50 50 , 58 58 , 54 54 , 66 66 , 63 63 , 72 72 , 69 69 , 78 78 , 75 75 , 82 82

Based on the data, which of the following best describes the relationship between hours of study and quiz score?