Skip to main content
Statistics
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Textbook Solutions
Flashcards
Explore
Try the app
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Textbook Solutions
Flashcards
Explore
Try the app
Back
Levels of Measurement
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Levels of Measurement
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
2 of 5
Next
1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data / Levels of Measurement / Problem 2
Problem 2
Determine the level of measurement for the variable "weight of a person in kilograms."
A
Nominal
B
Ordinal
C
Interval
D
Ratio
AI tutor
0
0 Comments
Show Answer
More options