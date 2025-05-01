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Levels of Measurement
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Problem 5
Levels of Measurement
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1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data / Levels of Measurement / Problem 5
Problem 5
You must write an exam question that asks students to compute a meaningful aggregate for a ratio-level dataset. Which candidate dataset and prompt best meet that requirement?
A
Dataset of survey ranks 1–10 for course topics; prompt: take the product of ranks across students and interpret the multiplicative average as the central ranking for the class.
B
Dataset of preferred study methods labeled A–D; prompt: compute the arithmetic mean of labels to find central tendency and argue whether dividing by four is meaningful.
C
Dataset of birth months listed by name January–December; prompt: subtract month numbers to interpret developmental differences and then compute geometric means to summarise seasonality.
D
Dataset of distances run by athletes in meters (0, 400, 800, 1500); prompt: calculate mean and interpret whether a runner who ran 800 m ran twice as far as one who ran 400 m.
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