The following are the estimated annual incomes (in dollars) of students who graduated from a university with a major in history. The data are based on graduates from a particular year, and one exceptionally high income is included. Find the mean, median, mode, and the midrange to answer the given question:
16,920; 18,340; 17,750; 19,210; 19,800; 19,450; 18,100; 16,500; 1,950,000
Does the exceptionally high income significantly affect the measures of center? Based on these data, would the university be justified in claiming that the mean salary of history graduates exceeds $200,000?
Use the following recorded weights (in kg) of a group of individuals measured in two different years. Find the mean and median for each set of data, then compare the two sets of results. How have the weights changed over time?
The self-reported weights of adults aged 25 and over are provided below, along with their corresponding measured weights (based on data from a health survey). All weights are in pounds. Calculate the differences between the reported and measured weights. Then, determine the following using these differences:
(i) Mean
(ii) Median
(iii) Mode
The responses of a sample of employees in a mid-sized company were collected after they were asked which aspect of their workplace was most negatively affected by poor management.
Find the mean, median, and mode of the data. If any measure cannot be found or does not represent the center of the data, explain why.
The quiz results for students in a chemistry class are:
, , , , , , , , , .
Determine the mean, median, and mode for this data set. Which measure is most appropriate to describe the center?
The dot plot below shows the ages (in years) of participants in a workshop:
Calculate the mean, median, and mode of the ages. Which measure best describes the center of the data?
A poll asked adults how many books they read last year. The results were:
Find the mean, median, and mode of the data, if possible. If any measure cannot be found or does not represent the center of the data, explain why.