Median
3. Describing Data Numerically / Median / Problem 1
Problem 1
The following are the estimated annual incomes (in dollars) of students who graduated from a university with a major in history. The data are based on graduates from a particular year, and one exceptionally high income is included. Find the mean, median, mode, and the midrange to answer the given question:
16,920; 18,340; 17,750; 19,210; 19,800; 19,450; 18,100; 16,500; 1,950,000
Does the exceptionally high income significantly affect the measures of center? Based on these data, would the university be justified in claiming that the mean salary of history graduates exceeds $200,000?
