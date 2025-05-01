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Which of the following best explains why the t-test for a population mean is considered robust, while the chi-square test for a population standard deviation is not?
A meal delivery company had a standard deviation of minutes in delivery times under its old logistics system. After switching to a new route optimization algorithm, the company recorded the following delivery times (in minutes) for a simple random sample of deliveries:
At the significance level, test the claim that the new system results in less variation in delivery times than the old system (i.e., the standard deviation is less than minutes).
A manufacturing company is evaluating the consistency in the weight of metal washers produced during a recent upgrade to their production line. The company claims that the variability in washer weight is less than . After analyzing a sample, the test yields a -value of . What conclusion can be drawn regarding the null hypothesis? Does the evidence support the company’s claim? What do the results indicate about the new production system?
A quality control manager claims that the variance in the lifespans of a certain type of lightbulb is exactly . To test this claim, a random sample of bulbs is selected, and the sample variance is found to be . At the significance level, test the manager's claim. Assume the lifespans are normally distributed.