Calculate the -score that marks the cutoff for the top of the standard normal distribution.
Given the data for the systolic blood pressure of adult women with a mean of and a standard deviation of , assuming a normal distribution, find the probability that an adult woman has a systolic blood pressure less than .
Using a TI-84 graphing calculator, how would you calculate the probability that a z-score is less than -1.25?
A group of 60 students took a chemistry quiz. The histogram for their scores is shown:
Four midpoints, A, B, C, and D, are marked on the histogram at scores of 45, 60, 65, and 75, respectively. Which of the four midpoints reasonably corresponds to a z-score of 2.18?
Scores on a standardized math test are normally distributed with a mean of and a standard deviation of . A randomly selected student scored on the test.
(a) What is the -score corresponding to the student’s score?
(b) Based on the -score, would this score be considered unusual?
Determine the indicated -score in the following graph:
A study finds that 29% of university freshmen own a car. If you randomly select 15 freshmen, what is the probability that fewer than of them own a car? Decide whether or not applying the normal approximation is suitable for this case, and if using it is possible. Is this event considered unusual?