A group of 60 60 60 students took a chemistry quiz. The histogram for their scores is shown:

Four midpoints, A A A, B B B, C C C, and D D D, are marked on the histogram at scores of 45 45 45, 60 60 60, 65 65 65, and 75 75 75, respectively. Which of the four midpoints reasonably corresponds to a z z z-score of 2.18 2.18 2.18?