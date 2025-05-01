Skip to main content
Probabilities & Z-Scores w/ Graphing Calculator
6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables / Probabilities & Z-Scores w/ Graphing Calculator / Problem 6
Problem 6

Determine the indicated zz-score in the following graph:
Graph of a normal distribution curve with shaded area of 0.7704, indicating a z-score to be determined.

