A group of 60 60 60 students took a chemistry quiz. The histogram for their scores is shown:

Four midpoints, A A A , B B B , C C C , and D D D , are marked on the histogram at scores of 45 45 45 , 60 60 60 , 65 65 65 , and 75 75 75 , respectively. Which of the four midpoints reasonably corresponds to a z z z -score of 2.18 2.18 2.18 ?