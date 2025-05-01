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Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem
7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean / Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem / Problem 1
Problem 1

A botanist is studying the height of a rare plant species. Out of a population of 150150 plants, the mean height is 32.4 cm32.4\(\text{ cm}\) with a standard deviation of 8.1 cm8.1\(\text{ cm}\). If a random sample of 4040 plants is chosen, what is the probability that the sample mean height is between 30 cm30\(\text{ cm}\) and 35 cm35\(\text{ cm}\)? Should the finite correction factor be used?