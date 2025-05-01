Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem
7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean / Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem / Problem 1
Problem 1
A botanist is studying the height of a rare plant species. Out of a population of plants, the mean height is with a standard deviation of . If a random sample of plants is chosen, what is the probability that the sample mean height is between and ? Should the finite correction factor be used?